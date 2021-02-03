Advertisement

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of vaccine scam

State consumer officials warn of vaccine scams
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning Wednesday of a vaccine scam call that many citizens reported receiving.

Residents received the message that they would be charged $249 for their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post.

Grant Co. said the caller ID indicates that the call is coming from “Vtech” with a 786 area code.

Deputies advised that this is a scam and people should not call this number back.

The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance noted back in December that Wisconsinites can receive their vaccine for free, whether they are insured or not. The federal CARES Act requires that any COVID-19 vaccine be covered at no cost, the commission added.

We have taken numerous calls today from citizens that have received a voice mail/recorded message stating that they...

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

