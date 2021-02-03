Advertisement

Heavy Snow Thursday; Then Turning Bitterly Cold

A Winter Storm Watch is in Effect
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure continues to make its way through the Plains. The low will dip a little to the south, then it head northeastward toward the Great Lakes. This low will bring moderate to heavy snow for a period during the midday and afternoon hours of Thursday. Accumulating snow will come to an end by Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Thursday though midday Friday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of southern Wisconsin from 6:00 am Thursday until...
The snow will be of the wet and heavy variety. Totals will mainly fall in the three to five inch range, though totals will be a bit higher than that to the north of Madison.

Moderate to, at times, heavy snow during the day Thursday will lead to 3 to 5 inches of...
A strong arctic cold front will move in behind this area of low pressure. As it passes by, the wind will increase significantly and temperatures will plunge. High will be in the single digits Saturday through Monday with wind chills near -30 both Sunday and Monday morning.

NBC15 meteorologists have post First Alert Weather Days for Thursday due to snow and Saturday though Tuesday for bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills. Keep tuned to NBC15 both on the air and online for weather updates.

Five of the next seven days are First Alert Weather Days.
