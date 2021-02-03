Advertisement

Iowa lawmaker wears jeans to note GOP’s lack of mask mandate

Five people associated with the House have now tested positive for the virus.
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state lawmaker wore jeans on the floor of the Iowa House to draw attention to Republicans’ refusal to mandate masks in the chamber even as they ban members from wearing jeans.

Democratic Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell of Ames wore jeans Tuesday during House debate, and when the chief clerk asked her to change, she declined.

Neither the House nor the Senate allow members or staff on the floor of the chambers to wear jeans or T-shirts, and men must wear a jacket and tie.

Republican leaders have encouraged members to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus but have refused to require face coverings.

Five people associated with the House have now tested positive for the virus.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong throws Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager out at...
REPORT: Brewers sign second baseman Kolten Wong
SNOWSTORM - Heavy, wet accumulating snow Thursday
Snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday’s snowfall
File image
Name released of referee who died after collapsing at Richland Center game