Justice Dept. drops suit against Yale University alleging discrimination against white, Asian students

The Justice Dept. has dropped a suit against Yale University that alleged discrimination...
The Justice Dept. has dropped a suit against Yale University that alleged discrimination against white and Asian students in admissions.(Gray News)
By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Wednesday dropped its discrimination lawsuit against Yale University that had alleged university was illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants.

The Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action, filed in October under the Trump administration. A judge must still sign off on it. Federal prosecutors had argued the university violated civil rights laws because it “discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year.”

“Yale is gratified that the U.S. Justice Department has dropped its lawsuit challenging Yale College’s admissions practices,” spokesperson Karen Peart said. “We are also pleased that the Justice Department has withdrawn its notice of violation of Title VI and its notice of noncompliance.”

