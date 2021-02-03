Advertisement

Kites on Mendota canceled due to weather

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kites on Mendota was canceled Tuesday due to the cold temperatures and inclement weather expected this weekend.

The Clean Lakes Alliance announced the changes Tuesday night, thanking their partners and sponsors.

The event was supposed to take place on Feb. 6 and 7.

The large kites show would have flown directly in front of the Edgewater, with roughly two-dozen kites.

Follow the First Alert Weather Team on nbc15.com, on the app and on social media to stay up to date on the latest weather forecast.

Unfortunately, with recent weather alerts warning about inclement weather due to extremely cold temperatures, Kites on...

Posted by Clean Lakes Alliance on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

