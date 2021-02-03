Kites on Mendota canceled due to weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kites on Mendota was canceled Tuesday due to the cold temperatures and inclement weather expected this weekend.

The Clean Lakes Alliance announced the changes Tuesday night, thanking their partners and sponsors.

The event was supposed to take place on Feb. 6 and 7.

The large kites show would have flown directly in front of the Edgewater, with roughly two-dozen kites.

Unfortunately, with recent weather alerts warning about inclement weather due to extremely cold temperatures, Kites on... Posted by Clean Lakes Alliance on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

