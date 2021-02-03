Madison man pleads guilty, sentenced for distributing meth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

Phillip Thomas was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and an additional 30 months for revocation of his federal supervised release, according to the office of U.S Attorney Scott C. Blader.

Additionally, the prison term will be followed by 4 years of supervised release.

Between March and April of 2020, authorities say several sources told law enforcement that Thomas was selling various controlled substances in the Madison area. Agents arranged a series of controlled buys with a confidential informant.

Authorities say the informant successfully purchased crack cocaine and methamphetamine from Thomas in March 2020, and again from him early April 2020.

During a search of Thomas’s Sun Prairie apartment, agents reportedly found three firearms and additional substances. Thomas was subsequently arrested and at the time of his arrest allegedly had both cocaine and heroin in his pockets.

In regard to sentencing, Judge Conley said a significant sentence was warranted since Thomas had continued selling drugs following his 2018 release from prison—which included selling drugs while residing at a drug treatment facility.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.