Menominee Nation Arena and La Crosse Center to host 2021 State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has announced the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. as the second venue to host the 2021 State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments. Last week, the WIAA announced the La Crosse Center as the first of two host venues for both tournaments.

Games will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6, respectively.

Three of the five divisions will be held at the La Crosse Center Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days. Two of the divisions, will be held at the Menominee Nation Arena on both Friday and Saturday of each of the tournaments. The division assignments for each location will be determined at a later date.

The time schedule for each day of the State Tournaments has been determined.

Thursday, Feb. 26 & March 4

9:05 a.m.

12:35 p.m.

7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27 & March 5

9:05 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 28 & March 6

9:05 a.m.

10:45 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

2:10 p.m.

6:35 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad tells me they expect that the Menomonee Nation Arena will accommodate approximately 1,000 fans per game, similar to the La Crosse Center. Again, most will go to the participating schools. #wisbb #wisgb — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) February 3, 2021

