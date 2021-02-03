MPD: Shots fired in road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police responded to a road rage incident Tuesday night during which they say a vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Police say the incident took place at 7:26 p.m near the intersections of Highway 12 and 14 in Madison.

The driver of an involved vehicle told police his car was struck by gunfire. He told police he did not know the suspects.

The suspect vehicle was described as a two-tone SUV, possibly a Hyundai.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com

