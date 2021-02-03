Advertisement

Name released of referee who died after collapsing at Richland Center game

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (AP) — A high school basketball referee in Wisconsin has died after collapsing on court during a game.

Tracy Krueger was stricken while officiating a game between Mt. Horeb and Richland Center on Monday night.

He received immediate attention on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he died that night. The game did not resume after he collapsed.

Tracy Krueger was 69 years old.

