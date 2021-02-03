Advertisement

Nearly 3 million U.S. children have tested positive for COVID-19

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly three million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association reports.

As of Jan. 28, 2,816,775 children have been infected with the virus, which represents 12.8% of all cases confirmed so far.

The data notes that over 140,000 new cases involving children were reported the week of Jan. 18.

The study does suggest that severe illness from COVID-19 is rare among children, but researchers say that there is a need to collect more information and data on how it will effect children in the long-term. Some of the issues researchers were concerned with was children’s future emotional health and mental wellness.

In terms of hospitalizations, children make up between 1.2-2.9% of the total hospitalizations related to the virus.

The study’s age distribution was provided by the health departments in 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

Menominee Nation Arena and La Crosse Center to host 2021 State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments
'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucks looking to welcome fans at games later this month
In the last week of January, DHS said they were only able to supply less than one-third of...
Vaccine mismatch: DHS says demand far outweighs supply