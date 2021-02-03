Nearly 3 million U.S. children have tested positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly three million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, a new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association reports.

As of Jan. 28, 2,816,775 children have been infected with the virus, which represents 12.8% of all cases confirmed so far.

The data notes that over 140,000 new cases involving children were reported the week of Jan. 18.

The study does suggest that severe illness from COVID-19 is rare among children, but researchers say that there is a need to collect more information and data on how it will effect children in the long-term. Some of the issues researchers were concerned with was children’s future emotional health and mental wellness.

In terms of hospitalizations, children make up between 1.2-2.9% of the total hospitalizations related to the virus.

The study’s age distribution was provided by the health departments in 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.