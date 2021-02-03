New order allows indoor gatherings in Milwaukee to hold up to 250 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Indoor gatherings in Milwaukee can now include up to 250 people as long as they all wear masks, stay seated and there is room for social distancing.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department updated their COVID-19 Public Health Order Tuesday, saying their criteria has shown improvement.

The changes can cover weddings, funerals and religious entities. The department noted in the update that the new provisions can allow an even larger number of attendees if the safety plan is approved.

Acting Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson explained that the changes they made this week will allow for additional reopenings will also maintain the safety of the public.

“We are cautiously optimistic that Milwaukee will see continued improvement in our gating criteria,” Jackson said. “Even so, the pandemic continues to take its toll here, and we cannot let our guard down.”

The new order, plus approved safety plans, will make it possible for limited reopenings of museums and other public exhibition spaces. Bars and restaurants will also be able to allow counter services for ordering and pickup.

The health department said they expect the order to remain for at least a month.

