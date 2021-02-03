Advertisement

New order allows indoor gatherings in Milwaukee to hold up to 250 people

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Indoor gatherings in Milwaukee can now include up to 250 people as long as they all wear masks, stay seated and there is room for social distancing.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department updated their COVID-19 Public Health Order Tuesday, saying their criteria has shown improvement.

The changes can cover weddings, funerals and religious entities. The department noted in the update that the new provisions can allow an even larger number of attendees if the safety plan is approved.

Acting Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson explained that the changes they made this week will allow for additional reopenings will also maintain the safety of the public.

“We are cautiously optimistic that Milwaukee will see continued improvement in our gating criteria,” Jackson said. “Even so, the pandemic continues to take its toll here, and we cannot let our guard down.”

The new order, plus approved safety plans, will make it possible for limited reopenings of museums and other public exhibition spaces. Bars and restaurants will also be able to allow counter services for ordering and pickup.

The health department said they expect the order to remain for at least a month.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
A broad range in total accumulation is expected through the southern part of the state. Lake...
Major Winter Storm Pounding Southern Wisconsin
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
crash generic
Two dead after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on I-94

Latest News

After Dr. Anthony Fauci said double masking could offer more protection, some local Wisconsin...
Double masking gets mixed reviews from Wisconsin health officials
MPD: Shots fired in road rage incident
In the last week of January, DHS said they were only able to supply less than one-third of...
DHS: Vaccine demand continues to outpace supply as more groups become eligible
Madison man pleads guilty, sentenced for distributing meth
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Village of Brooklyn to contract 1 Dane Co. deputy initially after PD abolition