Advertisement

NewBridge to offer Dane Co. seniors free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first people 65 and older to receive the dose at SSM.(SSM Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. organization wants to make sure older residents have a ride when it’s time to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Starting Thursday morning, NewBridge will give free transportation to those 65 and older in Dane Co. from their home or apartment to a COVID-19 vaccination location when its time for the patient to get their shot.

Those needing a ride or who have questions are asked to call 608-512-0000, ext. 3. Their call line is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. They do ask that individuals exhaust their other potential ride options before calling.

NewBridge explained rides will be available to those who meet the following criteria:

  • Age 65+
  • Dane Co. residents
  • Have exhausted all other options for rides
  • Not for older adults living in assisted living

The agency said the Dane Co., the City of Madison, the City of Monona, the United Way of Dane Co., and private donors are helping fund the project.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

Joe Fenrick is a candidate for Wisconsin's state superintendent of public instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Joe Fenrick Full Interview
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
Sheila Briggs is a candidate for Wisconsin's State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Shelia Briggs Full Interview
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams is a candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams Full Interview
File image
Rock Co. to activate overnight warming shelters