NewBridge to offer Dane Co. seniors free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. organization wants to make sure older residents have a ride when it’s time to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Starting Thursday morning, NewBridge will give free transportation to those 65 and older in Dane Co. from their home or apartment to a COVID-19 vaccination location when its time for the patient to get their shot.

Those needing a ride or who have questions are asked to call 608-512-0000, ext. 3. Their call line is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. They do ask that individuals exhaust their other potential ride options before calling.

NewBridge explained rides will be available to those who meet the following criteria:

Age 65+

Dane Co. residents

Have exhausted all other options for rides

Not for older adults living in assisted living

The agency said the Dane Co., the City of Madison, the City of Monona, the United Way of Dane Co., and private donors are helping fund the project.

