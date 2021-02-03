Advertisement

No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and No. 19 Wisconsin resumed its usual dominance of Penn State with a 72-56 victory.

Brad Davison added 13 points for the Badgers, whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin hasn’t lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.

Davison made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished.

The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State.

