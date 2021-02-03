Advertisement

No voters targeted for purge voted in Wisconsin in 2020

None of the people still on the movers list cast ballots in 2020.
A resident votes at the Allis Art Museum, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
A resident votes at the Allis Art Museum, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The number of voters identified as possibly having  moved in Wisconsin shrunk by two-thirds before the November presidential election, and none of the people still on the list cast ballots in 2020.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was discussing the report Wednesday. More than 232,000 voters were initially identified in 2019 as potentially having moved.

The elections commission says that the number of people still on the movers list had shrunk to just over 71,500.

Conservatives sued the state to force all of the voters to be taken off of registration rolls. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to rule in the case.

