Portage man accused of stabbing his girlfriend captured in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS. Ia. (WMTV) - The Portage man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck last September was captured in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

According to the Portage Police Dept., Canyon Thixton was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m. in Cedar Rapids. He had been in that area under an alias and living with a woman, whose name was not released, investigators explained.

Thixton, 37, also faces charges in Cedar Rapids, police added.

The Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office plans to work with Iowa authorities on extraditing Thixton back to Wisconsin, Portage Police Capt. Daniel Garrigan said.

On the day of the attack, Garrigan told NBC15 that Thixton’s girlfriend had been sleeping in the home they shared, in the 500 block of W. Cook St., on Sept. 11 when she awoke to Thixton attacking her with a knife.

After fighting him off, the 28-year-old woman, suffering from stab wounds to her face and neck, escaped and flagged down a police officer. Officers began searching for Thixton and warned the community to be on the lookout for him, saying he was armed and dangerous.

Garrigan had said at the time the victim was being treated at the hospital and would be released soon.

