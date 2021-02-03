Advertisement

Portage man accused of stabbing his girlfriend captured in Iowa

Canyon Thixton was wanted in connection with an attack on his girlfriend in Portage on Sept....
Canyon Thixton was wanted in connection with an attack on his girlfriend in Portage on Sept. 11, 2020.(Daniel G. Garrigan | Portage Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS. Ia. (WMTV) - The Portage man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck last September was captured in eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

According to the Portage Police Dept., Canyon Thixton was taken into custody shortly before 9 a.m. in Cedar Rapids. He had been in that area under an alias and living with a woman, whose name was not released, investigators explained.

Thixton, 37, also faces charges in Cedar Rapids, police added.

The Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office plans to work with Iowa authorities on extraditing Thixton back to Wisconsin, Portage Police Capt. Daniel Garrigan said.

On the day of the attack, Garrigan told NBC15 that Thixton’s girlfriend had been sleeping in the home they shared, in the 500 block of W. Cook St., on Sept. 11 when she awoke to Thixton attacking her with a knife.

After fighting him off, the 28-year-old woman, suffering from stab wounds to her face and neck, escaped and flagged down a police officer. Officers began searching for Thixton and warned the community to be on the lookout for him, saying he was armed and dangerous.

Garrigan had said at the time the victim was being treated at the hospital and would be released soon.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Assembly GOP discover mask mandate repeal would’ve expanded Evers’ power, write a new amendment
The first BioLife opens in Madison with record day
The first BioLife opens in Madison with record day
Five of the next seven days are First Alert Weather Days.
Heavy Snow Thursday; Then Turning Bitterly Cold
Kites on Mendota canceled due to weather