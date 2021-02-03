Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ on jail hunger strike

Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike...
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is on an apparent hunger strike.

Chansley’s attorney told a federal judge Wednesday that his client is not getting enough organic food while in jail and hasn’t eaten in more than a week.

The attorney wants the judge to release Chansley, but that’s not likely to happen as prosecutors oppose his release ahead of trial, saying he could pose a threat.

The request comes a day after the Department of Corrections in Washington refused to provide an organic diet for Chansley, who said he follows Shamanism and believes unnatural chemicals are an intrusion into his body.

Officials said he couldn’t name a religious need for organic food.

