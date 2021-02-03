Racial task force co-chair called job ‘political loser’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican legislator chosen to lead Speaker Robin Vos’ racial disparities task force called the job a “political loser” but said the GOP could use the panel to make Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers look bad.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke said in an email to Vos in August that he would volunteer to lead the task force but that it would be impossible to please everyone.

Steineke wrote they could show a willingness to work on racial issues while making Democrats say no to their ideas.

Steineke said Wednesday that the email is being misinterpreted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.