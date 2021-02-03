REPORT: Brewers sign second baseman Kolten Wong
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed second baseman to a two year, $18 million contract, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal report.
The Brewers were reported to have been in serious talks this morning. The second baseman played eight years with the Cardinals, totaling 53 home runs and a career .261 batting average. He has won the NL gold glove award at second base two years in a row.
The contract reportedly includes an option in year three, which would make the contract grow to three years, $26 million if exercised.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.