REPORT: Brewers sign second baseman Kolten Wong

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed second baseman to a two year, $18 million contract, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal report.

Kolten Wong and the #Brewers have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, source says. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report the teams were in serious talks. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 3, 2021

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

The Brewers were reported to have been in serious talks this morning. The second baseman played eight years with the Cardinals, totaling 53 home runs and a career .261 batting average. He has won the NL gold glove award at second base two years in a row.

The contract reportedly includes an option in year three, which would make the contract grow to three years, $26 million if exercised.

