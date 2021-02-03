Advertisement

Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cat is out of the bag. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley, according to a report on E! News.

The entertainment website reports the couple has been in a “long distance relationship.” CLICK HERE to read the article from E! News.

Rodgers, 37, will likely be NFL MVP this season. Woodley, 29, is the star of the HBO show “Big Little Lies” and the “Divergent” series of movies.

“They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other,” a source tells E! News.

The couple has been keeping the relationship private. There have been no social media photos or gushing in public. It’s unclear if Shailene has spent any time in Green Bay.

Rodgers, a California native, and race car driver Danica Patrick split a few months ago.

Previously, he dated actress Olivia Munn.

