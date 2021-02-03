Advertisement

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Crack, Rifle and over $28k found in Beloit home

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities say they found THC, crack, a rifle and over $28k while executing a search warrant at a Beloit home Friday, Jan. 29.

Authorities say the search warrant at 1150 Garfield Ave. was a result of a traffic stop and drug investigation.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit police reportedly found the following:

  • 53 grams of THC
  • 24 grams of crack
  • $28,912
  • 1 Draco 7.62 x 39mm Micro Rifle

John L. Griffin, 62, was subsequently arrested on several charges—including maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was booked into Rock Jail and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Feb. 4.

