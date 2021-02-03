Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Crack, Rifle and over $28k found in Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities say they found THC, crack, a rifle and over $28k while executing a search warrant at a Beloit home Friday, Jan. 29.

Authorities say the search warrant at 1150 Garfield Ave. was a result of a traffic stop and drug investigation.

Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit police reportedly found the following:

53 grams of THC

24 grams of crack

$28,912

1 Draco 7.62 x 39mm Micro Rifle

John L. Griffin, 62, was subsequently arrested on several charges—including maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was booked into Rock Jail and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Feb. 4.

