Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Crack, Rifle and over $28k found in Beloit home
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities say they found THC, crack, a rifle and over $28k while executing a search warrant at a Beloit home Friday, Jan. 29.
Authorities say the search warrant at 1150 Garfield Ave. was a result of a traffic stop and drug investigation.
Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit police reportedly found the following:
- 53 grams of THC
- 24 grams of crack
- $28,912
- 1 Draco 7.62 x 39mm Micro Rifle
John L. Griffin, 62, was subsequently arrested on several charges—including maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was booked into Rock Jail and is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Feb. 4.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.