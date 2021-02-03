Advertisement

Rock Co. to activate overnight warming shelters

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the extreme temperatures and wind chills, several Rock County warming centers will be activated starting Thursday until Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clinton:

Clinton Public Library – 214 Mill Street – Open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Janesville:

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Uptown Janesville– 2500 Milton Avenue – Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Gifts Mens Shelter- 1025 N. Washington Street - By appointment only, Monday through Sunday

Rock County Temporary Overnight Shelter for Extreme Weather Events- Call 608-757-5025 to access shelter, by county activation only

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7

Those who need shelter specifically related to cold temperatures should call the Rock County Crisis Center at 608-757-5025.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
FILE
Wisconsin to join minority of states with no mask mandate
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations

Latest News

Joe Fenrick is a candidate for Wisconsin's state superintendent of public instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Joe Fenrick Full Interview
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Complaint: Argument over girl sparked fatal mall shooting
Sheila Briggs is a candidate for Wisconsin's State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Shelia Briggs Full Interview
Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams is a candidate for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams Full Interview