Snow emergencies declared ahead of Thursday’s snowfall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With heavy snow looming for Thursday, southern Wisconsin communities are beginning to brace for another onslaught.

Some have already declared snow emergencies – and more might as the snow starts piling up on top of all the snow the region has already seen.

The declarations are typically designed to allow communities to plow their streets more easily and will either ask drivers to park on a certain side of the street or not to park on the street at all.

NBC15 will continue to update this list as more cities issue warnings about the weather and declare emergencies.

PARDEEVILLE:

A snow emergency for the Village of Pardeeville will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday. It will remain in effect for 24 hours after the accumulative snow has ended.

PORTAGE:

A snow emergency will begin Thursday afternoon in Portage that bans parking on an increasing number of streets throughout the day.

Starting at 2 p.m., parking will be prohibited on all snow routes. At 5 p.m, parking will be banned on all streets, except those in the central business district. Finally, between midnight Friday morning and 6 a.m., parking in the central business district will be barred as well.

The snow emergency will remain in effect for 48 hours or until city officials canceled.

