SSM Health opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is expanding the number of patients who are able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, the hospital announced any eligible patient over 65-year-old could get vaccinated.

Since the beginning of last week when the Dept. of Health Services started allowing everyone over 65 years old to get the coronavirus vaccine, SSM has been focusing on offering it mainly to those over 75-years-old. The hospital explained it wanted to start with that older sub-set because of their higher risk of serious complications.

Pointing out how large of a group would be eligible by DHS move last week, SSM noted it delivered a first dose to more than 11,000 people in that week alone.

For those now eligible, SSM said it would send scheduling instruction through MyChart, email, or the U.S. postal service. Patients without MyChart access can also call the following hotline numbers:

SSM Health Dean Medical Group: (608) 250-1222; seven days per week from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Monroe Clinic: (608) 324-1815; Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Agnesian HealthCare: (920) 926-8400; seven days per week from 7:00 am – 5:00 pm

SSM has also created a vaccine interest form people can fill out, so they can be contacted when they are able to schedule an appointment. The form is available on the hospital’s website.

Hospital officials explained completing the form won’t guarantee someone an immediate appointment, however it will help them determine who is eligible by weighing multiple criteria, including age, risk factors, and individuals identified as members of underserved or vulnerable populations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.