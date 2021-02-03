Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Patrick Marsh Middle School student whose sixth grade class participated in a controversial history assignment on Monday has hired an attorney, saying they want to hold the school accountable.

Zayvion Hopkins and his classmates were given an assignment about Ancient Mesopotamia and Hammurabi’s Code that posed the following question: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

Hammurabi’s Code was a set of 282 laws established by King Hammurabi in order to unite the Mesopotamian city-states. The school explained that the assignment was meant to how order was kept in the civilization, how laws were created and how they were “unjust.”

Hopkins said he feels “unsafe and unwelcome” at school following the lesson.

“I felt really surprised, shocked and mind-blown,” he said.

Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr called the incident “disgusting and unacceptable” and said he wants to hold those accountable who “shape the minds of our next generation.”

“When school districts have not had to face disciplinary actions for their behavior, they will continue to operate using the same mentality,” LaMarr said. “What has happened in this school district is appalling, and it is our hope that Zayvion’s courage will serve as a catalyst for change.”

Sun Prairie Area School District are investigating this incident and have placed the teachers involved on administrative leave, which is consistent with district procedures. District officials called the assignment a “grave error in judgment.”

Hopkins’ mother Dazarrea Ervins asked if the email communication from the district and school about the incident was enough.

“While an email communication from the school admits they have caused harm to students and their families, we beg the question - in the current climate in which we live, do they really understand the damage that has been caused by such an assignment?” Ervins asked.

Sun Prairie Police Department Lt. Ryan Cox also noted that there was a protest Wednesday afternoon of between six to 10 cars that blocked the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 19 from Bristol Street to Frontage Street. Authorities believe this is related to the history lesson incident.

