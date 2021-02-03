Advertisement

Suspect crashes after stealing vehicle parked at Madison grocery store

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a 2015 Lexus was stolen from a grocery store parking lot and found wrecked in the southwestern part of the city.

According to MPD’s incident report, the car was left running outside the Pick ‘n’ Save on McKee Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect nabbed the vehicle.

Officers later spotted the car traveling at a high rate of speed near the Walmart, but did not initiate a pursuit. The suspect ended up crashing into a traffic standard at the Watts Road and S. Highpoint Road intersection.

Investigators say the suspect then climbed into a dark blue Lincoln SUV that had been previously reported stolen and fled the area.

