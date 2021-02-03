The first BioLife in opens in Madison with record day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - BioLife opened its first Madison location on Tuesday, setting a company record for units collected in an opening day, gathering plasma from 85 people.

The new location at 4122 E Towne Blvd is continuing the mission that plasma centers like BioLife have touted throughout the pandemic: A continued need for more donors.

Over the summer, the Wall Street Journal reported plasma donations were down 25% over the summer, and plasma centers are still trying to bounce back from that dip. Plasma is crucial for people with immune deficiency, people who have endured a severe shock (like burns) and helps treat cancer patients. Plasma is also vital for people with immune deficiency and can help people recovering from tissue transplants and skin graphs.

The process of screening a first-time donor takes roughly two to three hours. However, after the first trip, donating plasma typically takes approximately 45 minutes. BioLife screens donors with a series of COVID questions and temp Checks, requiring social distancing and masks for everyone.

BioLife offers compensation for plasma, and while numbers may vary, the organization currently offers $700 over the eight trips made in the first month of donation.

