UW Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz reflects on Senior Bowl experience

Last week in Birmingham, one name dominated every team’s eyes- Quinn Meinerz of UW Whitewater.

While Meinerz didn’t get a chance to play out his senior season at Whitewater because of the COVID-19 shutdown, he made a name for himself as the only D-III football player invited to the senior bowl.

While matching up with players from the PAC-12 and Big Ten, the Warhawk dominated them all in one-on-ones.

Meinerz said that the past week really showed how hard he has been working, which not a lot of people get to see.

“You know we have quarantine and COVID was really affecting my ability to meet with scouts and stuff like that,” he said. “And I was able to kind of handle all this adversity adnd everything came together for that week. And it just shows you how I perpared and I belong to be with those big name guys.”

Thirty NFL teams are preparing for the NFL draft this April, and the Senior Bowl served as the first glimpse of postseason scouting.

