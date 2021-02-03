Village of Brooklyn to contract 1 Dane Co. deputy initially after PD abolition

VILLAGE OF BROOKLYN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Brooklyn will contract one full-time Dane County Sheriff’s Department deputy initially after the Board voted Monday to abolish the police department.

According to a news release, this deputy will only patrol in Brooklyn, with the exception of mutual aid requests.

The deputy will be driving a Brooklyn squad car around the village. The Board also noted that when this deputy is not on shift, residents’ 911 calls will be routed to the correct county agency in order to respond.

The Board explained that part of their decision for this change is to limit the liability risk for their village “due to the changes to the climate surrounding police incidents.” Contracting with Dane Co. relieves the burden of potential liability from Brooklyn, because the county is legally responsible for those services, the Board said.

“We are confident that our decision is the best one for our community going forward as the administrative burdens and potential liability concerns play an ever larger role in policing,” the Board said.

The board has not hired anyone yet, but Dane Co. will provide the Village with a list of applicants to make their decision.

On Monday night, Chief Wade R. Englehart called the vote “so sad” and said the Board did the opposite of what residents want.

