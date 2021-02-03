Advertisement

Walgreens offers vaccines to eligible groups in Wisconsin

(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Walgreens announced Tuesday that will begin vaccinating eligible individuals starting next week in 15 states and other jurisdictions- including Wisconsin.

The pharmacy will begin vaccinating people including health care workers, those 65 years of age and older and those with pre-existing conditions starting Feb. 12.

The CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services selected the pharmacy as part of their Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to increase access in medically underserved areas or those who have a high-risk for catching the virus.

Walgreens president John Standley noted that they were only of the first pharmacies to give out shots in December to long-term care facility staff and residents.

“Our pharmacy teams have already provided nearly two million COVID-19 vaccinations and stand ready with their expertise to help educate and vaccinate additional Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities,” Standley said.

The states and jurisdictions included are:

  • Chicago
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • New York City
  • North Carolina
  • Puerto Rico
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia

These doses will be allocated directly from the CDC to Walgreens stores. Vaccines will be available by appointment only on Walgreens online scheduler.

