SNOWSTORM - Heavy, wet accumulating snow Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A winter storm will bring in a round of heavy, wet accumulating snow on Thursday. The snow will wrap up on Thursday evening or Thursday night. An Arctic outbreak will follow the snow. The coldest temperatures this winter and dangerous wind chills are expected this weekend through early next week. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the potential for accumulating snow and travel impacts. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to the potential for subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Prepare for snow on Thursday and the extreme cold this weekend through early next week.

First Alert Days (WMTV NBC15)

First Alert Day - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday afternoon will be the calm before the storm. Overall, the rest of the day will be nice for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. High clouds will be streaming across the area Wednesday afternoon and the clouds will continue to thicken up this evening and overnight.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not too cold. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s this evening, and then warm into the lower 30s overnight. A wintry mix will likely start to develop late tonight into Thursday morning.

SNOWFALL TIMING

A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow will continue to develop Thursday morning. The wintry mix will turn into all snow late Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon. Widespread snow will be falling across the area by noon on Thursday. The HI-RES forecast models are trending quicker with the snow on Thursday. The heaviest snow could be east of the area as early as 4 p.m. The falling snow could be gone by 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Future Radar - Thursday 6AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 12PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Thursday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Friday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Snowfall totals will likely range from 3-6″ of snow across southcentral Wisconsin. The heaviest snow will likely fall across place north of Madison towards central Wisconsin. This is where 4-8″ of snow will be possible. The type of snow that will accumulate will be heavy and wet. With a wintry mix possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, a glaze of ice will be possible in spots. The primary type of precipitation with this winter storm will be snow.

Snowfall Forecast - Thursday (WMTV NBC15)

TRAVEL IMPACTS

Slick roads will be possible as soon as the wintry mix develop Thursday morning. Traveling will become more difficult Thursday afternoon as the wet, heavy snow accumulates. Expect snowy, slushy roads Thursday afternoon and widespread travel impacts for the evening commute. Temperatures will crash Thursday night into Friday morning. Any snow or slush left on the roads Thursday evening or night will be ice Friday morning. The wind will also pick up out of the west Thursday night. A west wind at around 20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph could cause blowing snow and impact your visibility Thursday night through Friday morning.

ARCTIC OUTBREAK

Friday will be just the start of the Arctic outbreak. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid-teens. The wind will be out of the west at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Wind chills be will subzero throughout the day on Friday.

Temperatures will drop to or just below 0 degrees Friday night into Saturday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -15 degrees below zero. Highs on Saturday will only be in the single digits.

The coldest stretch of weather will come Saturday night through Monday. Lows Saturday and Sunday nights will around 10 degrees below zero. Wind chills could be as low as -25 degrees. With wind chills this low, frostbite could form on exposed skin in around 30 minutes. High temperatures on Sunday may not warm above 0 degrees.

Arctic Outbreak - Low Temps Vs Wind Chills (WMTV NBC15)

The extreme cold will continue through early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the single-digits and only near 10 degrees on Tuesday. Subzero temperatures are in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.