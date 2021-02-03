Wisconsin to receive nearly 140,000 more COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is getting nearly 140,000 COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, the Department of Health Services indicated.

The number of vaccines allocated to Wisconsin changed to 986,275 based on the state’s population, according to DHS’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. Previously, only 846,300 vaccines were reported to head to Wisconsin.

The increase in doses comes just weeks after Gov. Tony Evers and other governors blasted federal officials for promising to release the remainder of their COVID-19 vaccine stockpile when it apparently had already been exhausted.

Gov. Evers and state health officials were also told back in December that they would receive less doses than they thought for their first shipment.

Wisconsinites have received 613,247 doses of the shot so far, with 117,367 of them being second doses. DHS noted that 117,367 people have completed their vaccine series, making them fully vaccinated against the virus.

So far, 193,459 people ages 65 and older in the Badger State have received at least one dose of the vaccine, DHS notes. Preliminary DHS data also shows that 28,726 were administered Monday.

DHS also confirmed 1,177 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of residents to ever have the virus to 545,437. The seven-day rolling average has continued to decline to 1,270.

Ninety-four people were newly hospitalized Wednesday. Hospitalizations in Wisconsin have continued to decline over the past week, dropping from 734 patients last week to 655 Wednesday.

However, the number of patients in the ICU has remained virtually unchanged from the previous week, with 160 patients last week and 158 Wednesday.

Fourteen Wisconsinites have died from the virus since the previous report.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.