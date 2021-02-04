Advertisement

American Heart Association encourages Wis. women to wear red Friday

(KSFY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Heart Association is encouraging Wisconsin women to wear red on Friday to spread awareness of cardiovascular disease.

According to a news release, 1 in 3 women are dying from cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day is meant to spread awareness on the disease, as it currently is the leading cause of death in women in the country.

The association also encourages people to make a donation on their website, at a CVS Health location and by using #WearRedAndGive on social media posts.

The movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with Big Lots also being a matching partner, the association added.

