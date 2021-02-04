Advertisement

Columbia Co. provides warming shelters amid cold weather

(WKYT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County is reminding people Thursday that warming shelters are available for use ahead of the cold winter temperatures this weekend.

Columbia Co. noted that if residents need shelter accommodations outside of the ones listed, they should call their local municipality or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Here is the full list of locations:

Cambria:

Jane Morgan Memorial Library - 109 W. Edgewater Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Columbus:

Columbus Community Center - 161 N. Dickason Boulevard - Open 24 hours starting Friday, Feb. 5 through 8 a.m. Feb 13.

Columbus Area Senior Center - 125 N. Dickason Boulevard - Open y 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 6 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday.

Columbus Public Library- 223 W. James Street - Open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m Saturday

Fall River:

Fall River Village Hall - 641 South Main Street - Open 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to noon Friday.

Pardeeville:

Pardeeville Village Hall - 114 Lake Street - Open 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lodi:

Lodi Community Center - 601 Clark Street - Open 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Portage:

Portage Municipal Building Basement Meeting Room - 115 W. Pleasant Street - Open 8:00 am – 4:30 pm Tuesday through Friday. Unavailable 2/12-2/17.

Portage Public Library - 253 W Edgewater Street - Open 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Randolph

Village of Randolph - 248 W. Stroud Street - 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

