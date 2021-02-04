Dane County hopes to become FEMA site, gaining 6,000 more vaccine doses a week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison and Dane County is hoping to receive double the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses it’s currently requesting each week.

“We’re requesting over 3,000 doses this week for first and second doses. We hopefully will get the allotment that we ask for,” says Doug Voegeli, the Public Health Madison & Dane County Operations Chief.

Public health typically receives less vaccine doses than requested and supply continues to be a roadblock in getting shots into arms at a faster rate. “We have the capacity at Alliant Energy Center to ramp up and increase the number of lanes that we’re providing vaccine, but vaccine supply continues to be our limiting factor,” says Voegeli.

To hopefully change that, Public Health Madison and Dane County recently applied to become 1 of the 100 FEMA sites which will be established across the United States.

“If it is accepted and we do become a FEMA site, that would allow us as a Tier1 site to have 6,000 doses put in each week over 5 days. So it’s a huge ramp up and would provide us a lot more vaccine,” says Voegeli. They’re hoping to find out in 2 or 3 weeks if the application is accepted.

As of Thursday, 83,834 Dane County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. That’s an increase of nearly 30,000 from last week.

“29% of the 65+ population in Dane County has now received at least one dose of vaccine. Either Pfizer or Moderna. 15% of all of Dane County has at least one dose at this point and time and we figure right around 4% of Dane County has both doses,” says Voegeli.

Health officials note that 30% of Dane County’s population falls under Tier 1B, which is set to begin on or around March 1st. If vaccine supply remains low, this group will take months to vaccinate in-full.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, Voegeli says Dane County is trending in the right direction. “We’re currently on a downward trend and I hope that we can continue on that downward trend. As our cases continue to go down, our vaccinations go up. At that point and time we’re hoping to be able to move into what we would consider more of a normal life probably mid-to-late summer,” says Voegeli.

