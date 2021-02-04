Advertisement

Evers issues new mask mandate order - right after Assembly votes to end the old one

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin's Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than two hours after the Wisconsin Assembly voted to repeal Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included a mask mandate and Republican leaders announced they expected the order to fall the next day, the governor’s office fired back with a new emergency order.

On Thursday afternoon, Evers issued a new public health emergency order and followed it up immediately with a re-issuance of Executive Order #1, the one that Assembly members just voted to end.

The executive order requires face coverings whenever someone who is five or older is in an enclosed space that is not a private residence or they are in the same room or enclosed space with someone who is not a member of their household.

The order does list exceptions, such as for eating, drinking, sleeping, swimming, or when communicating with someone who is hard of hearing. A full list of exemptions is available in the order.

