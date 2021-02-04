Gov. Evers urges state Legislature to move on unemployment system upgrade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is urging the state Legislature Thursday to take action on his proposal to improve the unemployment insurance system.

“This problem and the people we serve cannot and should not have to wait,” he said. “Again. And here’s the bottom line: I don’t care who gets the credit, I just want to get it done.”

The governor sent a letter to the Legislature, asking for bipartisan commitment and agreement on an estimated $90 million project that would take 10 years to complete. The governor acknowledged the length of the project and said that it should have been done years ago.

“After these issues with our unemployment system were raised during the Great Recession and now again during COVID-19, it would be callous and irresponsible for any elected official to sit around and wait for the next economic crisis while taking no action to remedy a predictable outcome,” he said.

The governor announced during his 2021 State of the State address that he would call a special session to discuss the financing of the project, but said Republicans in the Legislature have not taken any action on the legislation he presented. Evers noted that the system was developed in the early ’70s.

Evers said his proposal includes using a master lease program, is an option offered by the Legislature Republicans to allow the state to upgrade the system while also reducing the up-front costs and put funding into ensuring the upgrade gets finished.

Today, I sent a letter to the Wisconsin State Legislature urging immediate, bipartisan action on my plan to modernize the state's unemployment insurance system.



