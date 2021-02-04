Madison details plowing plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With snow falling for much the day, the City of Madison had yet to declare an official snow emergency as of 5 p.m. Thursday - unlike several other communities including Janesville, Beloit, and Sun Prairie. However, the Streets Dept. is asking drivers to find off-street parking, if possible, and to be careful if they do go out.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines explained the city’s plows will run their salt routes through the evening rush hour and plow streets as necessary. He predicts roads will remain slippery and travel through the city will be difficult well into the night.

As the snow winds down, the department will begin its clearing efforts in earnest, tapping crews from the Streets Division, Engineering, and Parks as well as heavy equipment contractors to do the job.

Romines reminds residents that plow drivers are able to complete their rounds more quickly when the streets are clear of obstacles, like cars or trash and recycling containers. He asks drivers to mind the posted parking regulations and to follow alternate side parking if it is applicable in the neighborhood.

As temperatures drop overnight, the department points out the salt will become less effective along main roads. That will leave them snowier and slipperier than usual. Throw in the fact that many residential streets will be snow covered Friday morning and Romines is warning people to expect a slow commute to work.

The city is also reminding residents to shovel their driveway aprons, crosswalk ramps, fire hydrants, and other areas outside their homes.

