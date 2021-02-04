Advertisement

Madison VA offers COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 years old and older

Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison...
Emanuel Voeltz waits with Assistant Director Abe Rabinowitz in the waiting area of the Madison VA Cancer Treatment Center to be the first Veteran Patient in Madison to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.(Madison VA Hospital)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans who are 70 years of age and older are now eligible Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccine at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics.

The hospital announced Thursday that they have reached out to all eligible veterans over the age of 75, and are able to lower their age group eligibilty.

Madison VA will reach out directly to patients 70 years of age and older to schedule their appointment at the hospital. Veterans can also schedule their time at Beaver Dam, Janesville and Rockford outpatient clinics.

Hospital Director John Rohrer said they were excited to lower their eligibility to this next group.

“We look forward to expanding access further as soon as supply is available and are working hard to push vaccine into Veterans arms as quickly as we receive it,” Rohrer said.

Madison VA also noted that veterans who are 69 years old and younger can go online to sign up for vaccine updates, as well as indicate their interest level in getting the shot.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations
Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie family hires attorney after slavery question in 6th grade history lesson

Latest News

Now matter what, you still to have to wear a mask in Dane Co.
Wisconsin Capitol
Gov. Evers urges state Legislature to move on unemployment system upgrade
Emergency management agencies say they are ready for a week of severe weather.
Dane County officials prepare for winter storm, stretch of extreme cold
FILE
Assembly had switched gears to pass mask mandate repeal