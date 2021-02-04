Madison VA offers COVID-19 vaccines to those 70 years old and older

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans who are 70 years of age and older are now eligible Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccine at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital and Clinics.

The hospital announced Thursday that they have reached out to all eligible veterans over the age of 75, and are able to lower their age group eligibilty.

Madison VA will reach out directly to patients 70 years of age and older to schedule their appointment at the hospital. Veterans can also schedule their time at Beaver Dam, Janesville and Rockford outpatient clinics.

Hospital Director John Rohrer said they were excited to lower their eligibility to this next group.

“We look forward to expanding access further as soon as supply is available and are working hard to push vaccine into Veterans arms as quickly as we receive it,” Rohrer said.

Madison VA also noted that veterans who are 69 years old and younger can go online to sign up for vaccine updates, as well as indicate their interest level in getting the shot.

