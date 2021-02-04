Advertisement

Madison’s Streets Division prepares for an array of conditions during the winter storm

Snow expected before a significant drop in temperature.
Salt used on sidewalks and roads can be toxic to freshwater ecosystems
By Colton Molesky
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews in Madison’s Streets Division are preparing for a little bit of everything, as the winter storm expected Thursday features temperature swings, changing conditions for the teams removing snow throughout the day.

Bulldozers filled trucks with salt early in the morning ahead of the storm. Crews are on standby and ready to act fast, responding to the possibility of freezing rain icing over roads ahead of the snow. It is predicted that heavy, wet snow will follow in the late morning or early afternoon, capped with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Thursday night.

Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson says crews need to be ready for anything when temperatures change moisture to ice while crews are trying to clear snowfall.

“We just have to be ready to throw counterpunches to whatever mother nature throws at us,” said Johnson.

Crews are forced to wait on conditions throughout the morning to avoid putting down salt that initially washed away.

Johnson also warned residents in the area to clear snow early. Whether a plow has left a snowdrift around your car on the street or you need to shovel a driveway, Johnson suggests getting to it early before it freezes. He also predicts the Friday morning commute to be impacted.

“If it starts to freeze as we are clearing snow, there will probably be some snow still left on the roads,” said Johnson. “Especially on residential streets that don’t receive a salt treatment.”

He added that salt does not melt as quickly when temps drop below 20. Johnson advises drivers to take it slow on the roads the next few days.

