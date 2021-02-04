Advertisement

Majority Leader LeMahieu urges high court to stop Evers’ new emergency order

Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu(Wisconsin Legislature)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to stop the Gov. Evers’ new emergency order issued Thursday, saying the Legislature has already exercised their authority.

“The Legislature has done our part to stop this lawlessness,” LeMahieu said.  Only a court can stop a Governor bent on ignoring the law.”

LeMahieu explained that the Legislature exercised their authority under Chapter 323, saying it was in order to revoke the overreach of Gov. Evers’ emergency power.

The majority leader maintained that state law indicates a health emergency can only last for 60 days, unless it is extended by a vote of Legislature representatives.

LeMahieu also noted that they told the high court in November, when they agreed to take on the mask mandate case, that even if the Legislature took away Evers’ 60-day state of emergency renewal, they knew he would issue another extension.

The executive order requires face coverings whenever someone who is five or older is in an enclosed space that is not a private residence or they are in the same room or enclosed space with someone who is not a member of their household.The order does list exceptions, such as for eating, drinking, sleeping, swimming, or when communicating with someone who is hard of hearing. A full list of exemptions is available in the order.

