Monroe School District prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine to teachers

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, some school districts are looking ahead to vaccinating their teachers and district staff. Educators are next on the list for the COVID-19 vaccine, with eligibility expected to kick in on March 1.

In Monroe, teachers are holding their breath, waiting for the green light to get that first dose.

“I will feel more protected,” said music teacher Jill Leuzinger.

Fourth grade teacher Jake Grinnell echoed the feeling, saying, “Being able to get that vaccine will alleviate stress, I know for me.”

Leuzinger and Grinnell both teach at Parkside Elementary School in Monroe. Leuzinger said it can be difficult to always maintain social distancing, especially with younger kids.

“They’re asking to get their shoes tied, they’re asking you to tighten their mask,” she described.

Both teachers said possible exposure is part of the job right now.

“Knowing that we were about to see more students, I was happy we were placed where we were,” Grinnell said.

According to Monroe School District Superintendent Rick Waski, 85 percent of teachers and district staff want the COVID-19 vaccine. Waski said he is working with Green County Public Health to make the process as efficient as possible.

“They’re hopeful that they would be able to secure enough doses to vaccinate all of our staff on one day,” Waski explained.

Once the county has enough doses, Public Health will work with the district to set up a one-day vaccine clinic at Monroe High School where any district staff who want the vaccine can get it.

If Public Health cannot vaccinate staff all at once, Waski said the district will prioritize staff who are at the highest risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19.

“We do have a number of people who have some acute health conditions,” Waski explained, continuing, “We would be vaccinating those who have those medical conditions that place them at higher risk first.”

With teachers in the next phase for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, I talked to Monroe School District Superintendent Rick... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

RoAnn Warden, health officer for Green County Public Health, said the timeline of vaccinations will all depend on vaccine supply from the state.

“That’s been our biggest hurdle, right, is not having enough vaccine,” Warden said.

Warden said Public Health just opened their first clinic offering vaccines to those 65 and older on February 1. She explained Green County is still working to vaccinate those eligible in Phase 1A but will try and vaccinate teachers as quickly as possible.

“We know that they’re going to be first up when 1B is opened up,” Warden said.

Even if all district staff is vaccinated at the same time, school will not return to normal right away.

“I know we’re still going to be wearing masks, I know I’m still going to have students spread out in this classroom,” Leuzinger said.

However, it could be a step towards getting more kids in the classroom.

“[Teachers] feel a lot better about bringing more kids to school if they’ve been vaccinated,” Waski said.

The district has operated in a hybrid model for most of the school year. Two elementary schools just opened up to about 75 percent capacity at the beginning of the month.

As of Wednesday, 5,504 people in Green County have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Warden said a few of those have been school district staff like nurses, who were eligible in the first phase of the rollout.

As a reminder, Phase 1B has been split into tiers. The vaccine rollout for firefighters and police started January 18, and people ages 65 and older started a week later. On March 1, educators, child care workers and prisoners are among the next group expected to officially start the vaccine process..

