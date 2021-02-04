Advertisement

Name released of Madison man killed in Village of Roxbury wreck

Investigators said the driver was going the wrong way on U.S. 12 at the time
(KXII)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 40-year-old Madison man who died in a Monday afternoon crash in the Village of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Valentine Munguia Abrajan appears to have died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway before the cause of death is confirmed.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Munguia Abrajan was heading the wrong way down U.S. Hwy. 12 around 2:30 p.m. when his Ford Focus collided with a Jeep Compass near Breunig Road.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Munguia Abrajan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social media video shows Aaron Rodgers taking a ride in the back of David Bakhtiari's pickup...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirms pickup truck beer case video
Amy Pflugshaupt
Anchor Amy Pflugshaupt leaving NBC15 News in March
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
Poynette mother reunites with her family, meets baby for the 1st time
MPD and UWPD investigate bomb threat at State Street 7-Eleven.
MPD clears bomb threats at two 7-Eleven locations
Squad cars at the Fox River Mall
UPDATE: Police looking for teen in Fox River Mall shooting; victim identified

Latest News

As of 6:30 this morning, a band of freezing rain was moving through southwest Wisconsin. After...
Snow Today, Bitterly Cold by the Weekend
Salt used on sidewalks and roads can be toxic to freshwater ecosystems
Madison’s Streets Division prepares for an array of conditions during the winter storm
As the deep freeze sets in, local shelters are working ahead to make sure everyone has a safe...
Pandemic presents challenges to warming shelters ahead of freezing temps
Dane Co. dance studio facing nearly $24,000 in fines for public health order complaint
Dane Co. dance studio facing nearly $24,000 in fines for public health order complaint