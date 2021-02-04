Name released of Madison man killed in Village of Roxbury wreck

VILLAGE OF ROXBURY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the 40-year-old Madison man who died in a Monday afternoon crash in the Village of Roxbury.

According to the medical examiner, Valentine Munguia Abrajan appears to have died from injuries sustained in the crash. Additional testing is underway before the cause of death is confirmed.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that Munguia Abrajan was heading the wrong way down U.S. Hwy. 12 around 2:30 p.m. when his Ford Focus collided with a Jeep Compass near Breunig Road.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Sauk Prairie Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Munguia Abrajan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.