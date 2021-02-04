NBC15’s Mike ‘Jocko’ Jacques is OK after health scare

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re like us and have been missing Sports Director Mike “Jocko” Jacques’ face on NBC15′s newscasts, we’re happy to report that he is doing OK after a medical scare that landed him in the hospital.

“It’s crazy, I went to bed Thursday night and everything was fine, woke up on Friday morning, had the chills really bad and also my left leg was killing me,” Jocko said. “But I’m a guy so I said it’ll get better, I’ll shake it off at little bit. And four hours later, my leg turned red-ish, purple, I had a fever of 101, and my wife called my doctor, our doctor and they told us I needed to get in right away.”

Jocko said he fought off going to the hospital for a little while with his wife Carol, but was glad he didn’t.

“But she talked me into getting into that car and thank God because I think she saved my life.”

Jocko explained that he was first taken to UW Hospital in Madison, but they were full. They then took him for the first ambulance ride in his life to UnityPoint- Meriter Hospital. He was diagnosed with sepsis and cellulitis.

Jocko spoke highly of the medical staff he met and watched while he was in the hospital.

“To see the doctors and nurses and CNAs and techs doing what they do during this pandemic, they are truly angels placed on this earth because they treated me so well and I saw how they treated other patients and I really am blessed to be alive today.”

Jocko said if anyone else finds themselves in this sort of situation, he only had one word of advice “Go.”

“Boy I would say just trust your body, trust you know something’s wrong, you’ve got to get help. If it doesn’t there could be some serious consequences.”

We wish you a full and speedy recovery, Jocko!

