NCAA cancels Division III winter championships

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NCAA has canceled Division III winter championships Wednesday due to low participation among schools.

The sports affected by this change are men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s ice hockey, and wrestling.

Chair of the Presidents Council Fayneese Miller said the decision was difficult to make.

“While some institutions have been able to safely return to sport, the recent declaration form data show that more than half of our division has not returned to winter sport practice and competition to be in a position for NCAA national championship participation,” Miller said.

The Division III Administrative Committee approved the recommendation that came from the Championships Committee.

The decision was based on the results of a winter declaration form given to their members that would allow participants to meet the minimum contest requirements in order to be eligible for championship selection.

