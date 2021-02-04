Advertisement

Report: Pandemic cut tribal gaming payments by nearly 82%

A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 2, 2020.
A woman plays a slot machine at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on July 2, 2020.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - A new report says the pandemic has led to a nearly 82% reduction in tribal gaming payments to the state of Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released an analysis Thursday that found tribal gaming payments to the state’s general fund were only $5.3 million in fiscal year 2020. That’s down from $29.1 million a year earlier.

The pandemic forced tribes to close their casinos for two months last spring and cut back on other business at their hotels and restaurants.

The state Department of Administration initially projected the tribes would ship $27 million to the general fund in 2021 but now expects they will give the state nothing this fiscal year.

