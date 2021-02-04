Republican State Sen. Nass vows to overturn Evers’ new emergency order

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State Senator Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) vowed to draft another Senate joint resolution Thursday to overturn Gov. Evers’ new emergency declaration issued less than an hour after the Assembly voted to end the old one.

Nass also claimed he would be calling on Senate leaders to consider filing for emergency action in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“Tony Evers is now an openly lawless governor clearly in violation of his oath of office and his duty to comply with the rule of law,” Sen. Nass said. “Despite the policy disagreements over emergency declarations and mask orders that exist between the governor and legislature, we are once again in a constitutional crisis in Wisconsin because Tony Evers willfully refuses to comply with state law.”

The executive order requires face coverings whenever someone who is five or older is in an enclosed space that is not a private residence or they are in the same room or enclosed space with someone who is not a member of their household.

The order does list exceptions, such as for eating, drinking, sleeping, swimming, or when communicating with someone who is hard of hearing. A full list of exemptions is available in the order.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.