Sauk County opens warming centers to help battle extreme cold

(KVLY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the extreme temperatures and wind chills, Sauk County is reminding people Thursday that warming shelters are available for use.

Residents who need a warming shelter should call the fire department at 608-254-8404.

Here is the full list of locations:

Baraboo:

Sauk County West Square Building - 505 Broadway Street - Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reedsburg:

Reedsburg City Hall - 134 S. Locust Street - Lobby open 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Reedsburg Police Department - 200 S. Park Street - Lobby open 24 hours

Lake Delton

Kay Mackesey Admin Building - 50 Wis Dells Pkwy - The village building (Police Department lobby open 24 hours a day through Sunday, Feb. 7).

