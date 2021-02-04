Advertisement

Snow Pushes Out As Arctic Air Moves In

Dangerous Wind Chills Possible
Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(Wmtv)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First Alert Days in place Saturday-Thursday for dangerously cold temperatures.

After a heavy period of snow Thursday afternoon, snow will start to taper off for the overnight hours. While the snow will be ending, problems will persist in the fact that winds pick up and temperatures drop. Blowing and drifting snow possible as overnight lows dip into the single digits.

Friday will be a relatively calm, but cold day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower teens. The dangerously cold conditions arrive Friday night and stick with us through next week.

This will keep afternoon highs into the single digits with overnight lows below zero. Wind chills will likely head below zero Friday and remain below zero through much of next week.

While we will have some flurries and snow showers form time to time, no significant snow accumulation is expected in the next 5-7 days.

