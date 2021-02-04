Advertisement

Snow Today, Bitterly Cold by the Weekend

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Friday
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will track across the state of Wisconsin today. This system will likely bring a little freezing rain or freezing drizzle to southern Wisconsin early today. But, the bulk of our precipitation will come in the form of snow.

As of 6:30 this morning, a band of freezing rain was moving through southwest Wisconsin. After this moves to the east, moderate and heavy snow is expected midday and afternoon.(wmtv weather)
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Friday for most of southern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect to the north.(wmtv weather)

Forecast models are showing that the intensity level of the snow will increase toward midday and into the early afternoon. Snow will be lighter for the late afternoon; it will come to an end during the evening. Total accumulation will be 3 to 5 inches for most of southern Wisconsin with lower totals southeast and higher totals northwest.

3 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected over much of southern Wisconsin today. Higher totals will be seen to the northwest.(wmtv weather)

Behind this area of low pressure the wind will increase and become gusty while temperatures are expected to plunge. Highs will be in the single digits this weekend and lows will dip well below zero. Wind chills will be below zero beginning Friday morning and they will remain below zero every hour through Tuesday morning.

Cold conditions are expected to persist through all of next week with below average highs and lows anticipated. First Alert Days have be posted for 6 of the next 7 days.

^ out of the next 7 days are First Alert Weather Days. Today due to heavy snow, Saturday through Wednesday of next week due to bitterly cold conditions.(wmtv weather)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

