Those considered high-risk could be next for COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People who are considered high-risk for contracting COVID-19 may be added to the vaccine list next.

This group includes people with autoimmune disorders, pregnant and nursing women and those with weakened immune system, like those with cancer.

UW Health Immunization Program’s Dr. James Conway said this population especially needs to be vaccinated because some of those health conditions can cause unpredictable immune system responses.

“If things are stable in their world, I think they’re perfectly fine to go ahead and respond when they get invited to be vaccinated, for people who have had issues and have had need to change their medications or treatment recently, I think it’s important for those people to reach out to their providers,” Dr. Conway said.

Conway also noted that if patients have changed their medications or treatments recently, they should talk to their doctor before getting the vaccine about possible side effects and when they should receive their doses.

There is no effective date for when the group could be added to the eligibility list, but health officials expect sometime in March.

